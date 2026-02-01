Flying back to India? You can now carry ₹75,000 worth of goods duty-free — here's what the new baggage rules say

The government on Sunday announced that it has raised the limit for passengers bringing duty-free imported goods into India from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000, a move aimed at easing travel norms and aligning baggage rules with rising overseas travel and consumption.

Under the Baggage Rules, 2026, notified on Sunday, Indian residents and tourists of Indian origin who arrive in India by air or sea can bring goods worth up to ₹75,000 without paying any customs duty, as long as the articles are for personal use and carried with them in their luggage.

Advertisement

“A passenger, including an infant arriving in India, shall be allowed clearance of used personal effects required for satisfying daily necessities of life and travel souvenirs, carried on the person or in his bona fide baggage, free of duty,” the official notice read.

The new baggage rules will come into effect from 2 February midnight and replace a decade-old regulation.

What are the rules? Meanwhile, a tourist of foreign origin, but not an infant, arriving in India shall be allowed duty-free clearance for articles up to a value of ₹25,000. This limit was ₹15,000 in the Baggage Rule, 2016.

In case of a resident or tourist of Indian origin residing abroad for more than 1 year, on return to India, they shall be allowed duty-free clearance of jewellery up to 40 grams, if brought by a female passenger. The limit will be 20 grams if brought by anyone other than a female passenger in “bona fide” baggage, which means their intention should not be to deceive.

Advertisement

Jewellery, for the purpose of this rule, means articles of adornment ordinarily worn by a person, made of gold, silver, platinum or such other precious metals, whether studded or not, as outlined in the notice.

Rules also apply to crew members These rules will also apply to crew members who are engaged in a foreign-going conveyance, allowing them to import their baggage duty-free at the time of their final pay-off following the termination of their employment.