'Flying bus' could be India's next public transport innovation, says Nitin Gadkari | Video

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said the government is planning to introduce a "flying bus" as part of its broader push towards futuristic and sustainable transport solutions in India.

Speaking at an event in Lucknow on Monday, the minister outlined the Centre's vision of transforming urban mobility by embracing emerging technologies aimed at easing congestion and improving connectivity.

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"Now I am going to bring a bus that flies in the air," Gadkari said while discussing the government's plans to modernise India's transport ecosystem.

While the minister did not share a timeline or technical details about the proposed project, the announcement comes amid the government's continued focus on alternative mobility solutions and cleaner modes of transport.

Part Of Push For Next-Generation Mobility Over the past few years, the government has promoted electric vehicles, alternative fuels, ropeways, cable cars and urban air mobility as part of its strategy to reduce pollution and improve transportation infrastructure.

Gadkari has previously spoken in favour of adopting emerging technologies such as electric aircraft, drones and other low-emission transport systems to reshape India's long-term mobility landscape.

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If developed, flying buses could mark a significant shift in urban transportation, particularly in densely populated cities where traffic congestion remains a persistent challenge.

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However, commercial deployment of such vehicles would depend on advancements in aircraft technology, safety regulations, air traffic management systems and supporting infrastructure.

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The minister's remarks add to the government's wider infrastructure agenda, which aims to combine technological innovation with transport expansion to deliver faster, cleaner and more efficient mobility solutions.

Gadkari Defends E20 Petrol Rollout The minister also addressed criticism surrounding the rollout of E20 petrol, or fuel blended with 20 per cent ethanol, rejecting claims that it adversely affects vehicle performance.

Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Conclave last week, Gadkari said India spends nearly ₹22 lakh crore every year on fuel imports, making the transition to alternative fuels both an economic and environmental priority.

"There is no case of any car facing issues due to E20 petrol. Has there been any car in the country that faced issues due to the use of E20 petrol? Just name one," he said, according to a PTI report.

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He further alleged that misinformation was being spread about ethanol-blended fuel.

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"...false narratives are being spread about the roll-out of higher ethanol-blended petrol. These are paid campaigns," he said.

India has already achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol, using ethanol derived from biomass such as sugarcane, corn and rice to reduce dependence on crude oil imports and lower carbon emissions.

Making a case for hydrogen as the next phase of clean mobility, Gadkari also said he personally uses several alternative-fuel vehicles and encouraged people to experience the technology firsthand, according to news agency ANI.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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