Flying drones around vital installations could attract strict legal action

"Delhi Police under Section 30 of the Delhi Police Act 1978 will prohibit the flying of such aerial platforms over the area bounded by a circle of 5 kilometres radius from Vijay Chowk, Delhi, and 2 kilometres around strategic vital installations. It will give due publicity to inform the public at large that doing so shall be an offence under the relevant section of IPC such as section 121, 121-A, 287, 336, 337, 338 etc of IPC, depending on the nature of offence/threat and distance from the prohibited vital installation/area. The nature of the threat will be assessed by the Defence Forces," a government document says while describing the role of Delhi Police.