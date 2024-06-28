Delhi rains today: Pre-monsoon showers in the national capital have brought relief from the scorching summer heat. Heavy rainfall has also caused traffic jam near Delhi airport are.

Heavy rainfall lashed the national capital on Friday morning, causing massive traffic jams near the Delhi Airport Terminal 1 area due to waterlogging. A long queue of vehicles was seen on the water-flooded roads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several parts of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday ahead of the monsoon's official entry into the national capital in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted generally cloudy skies, rain of varying intensities, and gusty winds in Delhi for the next seven days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yash, a passenger at Terminal 1 of Delhi airport, said, “I was going to Bangalore, I had a flight at 8:15 am. Here the roof collapsed around 5, 5:15 am... The airport authority has no answer..."

On the other hand, traffic is also affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Naraina towards Moti Bagh and vice-versa due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan Flyover. Hence, Delhi traffic police advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Vehicles and commuters experienced knee-deep water in the Connaught Place area following heavy rainfall in the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather forecast for June 28 includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h in the national capital.

On June 29, the weather is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 36°C and a low of 28°C. The city is expected to see light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with winds blowing at 30-40 km/h speeds. By June 30, temperatures will decrease further to 34°C, accompanied by moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds.

For July 1 and 2, the IMD predicts thunderstorms with moderate rain. Temperatures will remain consistent, with highs of 34°C and lows of 27°C. Wind speeds will fluctuate between 25-35 km/h, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Airport Terminal 1 roof collapse incident Six people were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 fell on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said. One person was trapped under the collapsed roof, and fire department personnel were trying to bring him out from under the debris.

Many vehicles were damaged in the incident, which was reported to the DFS around 5:30 a.m, the officials said, adding that the injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson, in an official statement, stated that emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to affected passengers at the airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," he said.

“As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused," he added.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!