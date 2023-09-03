In view of the G20 Summit scheduled on 8th, 9th and 10th September, travelers to the AGI Airport can use metro services to go to the airport from the nearest metro station. The Delhi Police tweeted guidelines on Saturday amid increasing commuter concerns.

The Country's capital has been preparing for the G20 Summit with much pomp and splendor and are looking forward to hosting world leaders and their spouses, celebrating India's rich culture and cuisine.

US President Joe Biden is expected to arrive on 7 September 2023 and is supposed to be one of the first attendees to arrive, followed by other world leaders. With thousands of delegates, heightened security measures, and potential traffic disruptions, one of the key concerns for both residents and travelers will be how to navigate the city, especially when it comes to reaching the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The Delhi Police have stepped up to the plate, sharing essential tips to help one reach the airport hassle-free.

One of the most efficient ways to reach IGI Airport is by utilizing the Delhi Metro. The Orange Line, in particular, offers direct connectivity to the airport. To ensure one is on the right track, visit the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) website to check the exact metro navigation for IGI Airport from the nearest metro station. The ease of access and minimal travel time make this a popular choice for many summit-goers.

Delhi Traffic Police have prepared a traffic advisory with suggested routes for reaching the airport smoothly. This can be accessed on the Delhi Traffic Police G20 Virtual Helpdesk website.