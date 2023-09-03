Flying out of Delhi amid G20 Summit? Police explain how one can easily reach airport1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 05:35 AM IST
Travelers to AGI Airport can use the metro services to reach the airport hassle-free during the G20 Summit. Delhi Police and Traffic Police have provided tips and routes to navigate the city.
In view of the G20 Summit scheduled on 8th, 9th and 10th September, travelers to the AGI Airport can use metro services to go to the airport from the nearest metro station. The Delhi Police tweeted guidelines on Saturday amid increasing commuter concerns.
