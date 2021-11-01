Travel guidelines: With Covid cases declining in most parts of of the world, countries have started opening their borders for foreign travellers. Just today, Thailand allowed quarantine-free entry to fully vaccinated travellers from 63 countries, including India; and Australia recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and AstraZeneca's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India. Australia has already approved Covishield, manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute. Now those vaccinated with Covaxin will also be considered fully vaccinated in Australia.

Not just that, the Ministry of External Affairs today informed that five more countries have recognised India’s vaccination certificate, including Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius and Mongolia.

So if you are planning to travel abroad this festive season, you can think of over dozen countries like US, UK, and Canada. Here's a list of some countries that have allowed Indian tourists:-

US

US President Joe Biden last month lifted travel restrictions on China, India and much of Europe effective November 8. The White House said that few exceptions, only foreign nationals with vaccinations approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization will be allowed to board planes to the U.S. "For anyone travelling to the United States who cannot demonstrate proof of full vaccination, they will have to produce documentation of a negative test within one day of departure," instead of the current three days, according to the White House.

UK

The UK has exempted fully vaccinated from quarantine requirement. Fully vaccinated Indians can travel to UK, but they have to take Covid test on the second day their arrival. The passengers will also have to complete a passenger locator form 48 hours before arriving in the country. However, you will be considered fully vaccinated if you had taken the second dose of the vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in the UK. The day you had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days.

Canada

Canada has allowed direct flights from India. Transport Canada last month announced that direct flights from India can land in Canada with additional public health measures in place. “Travellers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure of their direct flight to Canada," it added.

Australia

Australia's medicines and medical devices regulator on Monday formally recognised India’s Covaxin. Today, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) determined that Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech vaccine would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status, Australia's medicines and medical devices regulator TGA said. Importantly, recognition of Covaxin means many citizens of India as well as other countries will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry to Australia.

Thailand

Thailand has allowed fully vaccinated Indians to enter the country without quarantine from Monday. Today, the Thailand government announced that fully vaccinated travelers from 63 countries and territories will be allowed to enter the country without quarantine, provided that they pass a Covid test upon their arrival. India figured in the list of 63 countries.

Besides these, Maldives, Nepal, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Chile, Turkey, Egypt Bhutan, and Bahrain have also allowed Indians to enter with some conditions like vaccination certificate and Covid negative test report. Travellers are advised to go through the travel guidelines of the country they wish to visit.

