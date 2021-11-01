The UK has exempted fully vaccinated from quarantine requirement. Fully vaccinated Indians can travel to UK, but they have to take Covid test on the second day their arrival. The passengers will also have to complete a passenger locator form 48 hours before arriving in the country. However, you will be considered fully vaccinated if you had taken the second dose of the vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in the UK. The day you had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days.