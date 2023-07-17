The historic Flying Ranee train, which holds the distinction of being the first train in the history of Indian Railways to have double-decker coaches, has now undergone a remarkable transformation over 43 years later. However, the train no longer has the double-decker coaches.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Jardosh, inaugurated the revamped train and even embarked on a journey from Mumbai Central station to Surat, covering a distance of over 200 kilometers. “Here begins another era for the new and enhanced Flying Ranee - the latest addition to Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Rail. Flagged off Flying Ranee train from Mumbai Central Railway Station as it commences its maiden trip to Surat with new LHB coaches, tweeted Jardosh, Lok Sabha member from Surat constituency.

“Travelling by train has its own charm - you get to make new friends, you gather some priceless memories and you also get to enjoy India's landscape," the minister said.

The new Flying Ranee boasts a fresh appearance and offers enhanced passenger comfort. The double-decker coaches have been replaced by the advanced and speedy Linke Hofmann Buschnew (LHB) coaches.

Passengers can now enjoy air-conditioned chair cars, second-class seating coaches, a dedicated ladies-only coach, and a separate coach for ladies with season tickets, in addition to the general coach.

This modernised version aims to provide a faster and more comfortable travel experience for all passengers.

On December 18, 1979, the Flying Ranee became the first train in the history of the Indian Railways to be hitched with the double-decker coaches.

