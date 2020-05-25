Flying resumes: A sneak peek of airports and flights 8 Photos . Updated: 25 May 2020, 10:17 AM IST Devansh Sharma More than a thousand domestic flights are set to take off on Monday as Indian skies open-up in the first easing of an air travel ban in two monthsVarious states have also put in place protocols for incoming air travelers. Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal will not immediately restart domestic flights 1/8IndiGo air hostess takes passengers through the safety announcements. Nearly 60% of flights operating on Monday are full. According to Nishant Pitti, chief executive at EaseMyTrip, the up demand for travel is mostly from people who have been stranded in other cities following the surprise travel ban imposed on 25 March. About 90,000 people have booked for travel between 25 May and 31 May from airlines’ websites, travel agents and online platforms, he said. 2/8While SpiceJet is offering faceshields, hand sanitizers, gloves and masks to the flyers, the middle seats have not been kept vacant. 3/8At the waiting lounge of the Pune airport, middle seats reserved to enforce social distancing norms. Seating at terminals will now be rearranged so that there is a 1-1.5 metre distance between passengers. Seating zones will be created in the security hold so that every alternate seat is free for departing passengers, with the area frequently cleaned and sanitized. 4/8Passengers have to undergo two thermal scans; one before entering the airport and the second right before entering the aerobridge. Maharashtra agreed to allow 25 arrivals and departures from Mumbai from 25 May, while other parts of Maharashtra will maintain one-third of flight capacity allocated during the full summer schedule. 5/8Passengers standing in a queue at India’s busiest airport, New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGIA), which will handle about 380 flights, including 190 departures and 190 arrivals, on Monday. Airports operators across the country are preparing to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic. 6/8People stand in a queue in adherence to the social distancing norms at T2 Mumbai. This effectively means a waiting time of 20-25 minutes for the passengers to get though the entry gate. 7/8Delhi airport's operator DIAL said it has taken several measures including installation of automatic hand sanitisers at various places, putting floor markers, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departing passengers. (Mint/Pradeep Gaur) 8/8Flight schedule displayed at New Delhi’s IGI airport. The government also signalled its intent to restart more flights by announcing the resumption of its regional connectivity scheme, which links remote locations across the country. This is in addition to local flights that are being permitted from Monday, accounting for a third of the original summer schedule. (Mint/Pradeep Gaur)