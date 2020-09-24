Flying soon? Check-in baggage limit to be reset after revised guidelines

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in a move to increase ancillary revenue of airlines revised its guideline in terms of baggage limitation, allowing carriers to set respective policies as per their internal practices.

In an order dated September 23, 2020, the ministry said the "baggage limitation would be as per airlines' policies".

The new amendments kick in to reset the check-in baggage limit to 15 kg, as per the pre-Covid norms. The limit was previously increased to 20 kg during the redemption of flights in a calibrated manner from 25 May, in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. The earlier guidelines also allowed only one check-in baggage during travelling.

"The matter with regard to check-in baggage has been reviewed based on the feedback/inputs received from the concerned stakeholders," the ministry noted.

As per the SoPs shared on 21 May, the guideline was:

"The airlines shall inform the passenger that only one check-in baggage is allowed apart from the hand baggage. The hand baggage shall be governed by the normal norms of the airlines. The check-in baggage should not exceed 20 kg, beyond which the airlines can charge."

Currently, airlines are permitted to operate not more than 60% of their pre-Covid domestic flights.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via