Flying Squad of EC checks Karnataka CM Bommai's car ahead elections| Watch video

Currently, the Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats, with the ruling BJP holding 119 seats, the Congress with 75 seats, and its ally JD(S) with 28 seats. Despite the Assembly elections being months away, the political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and JD(S), have already begun making allegations and counter-allegations against each other. The Congress and JD(S) have attempted to target the government over allegations of corruption, adding to the already heated political environment in Karnataka.