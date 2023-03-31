Flying Squad of EC checks Karnataka CM Bommai's car ahead elections| Watch video

Flying Squad of EC checks Karnataka CM Bommai's car ahead elections| Watch video1 min read . 01:43 PM IST
With the announcement of the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday, the model code of conduct has been enforced in the state.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had his car inspected by the Flying Squad team of the Election Commission on Friday.
This is likely due to the enforcement of a model code of conduct in the state, which has been put in place ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections.
Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that the polling for the Karnataka Assembly elections will take place on May 10 in a single phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 13, as stated by the CEC during a press conference.
Currently, the Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats, with the ruling BJP holding 119 seats, the Congress with 75 seats, and its ally JD(S) with 28 seats. Despite the Assembly elections being months away, the political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and JD(S), have already begun making allegations and counter-allegations against each other. The Congress and JD(S) have attempted to target the government over allegations of corruption, adding to the already heated political environment in Karnataka.
