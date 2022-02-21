Flying taxis: Are electric flying cars just old helicopters, rebranded?

It’s a similar picture with sound pollution. By having several small rotors rather than one big one, most eVTOLs promise to be less noisy — “almost 1,000 times quieter" than a helicopter, according to Archer Aviation Inc. While decibels are a useful objective measure of sound pressure, they don’t correspond much to the subjective annoyance factor for noise, which relates to harder-to-measure qualities such as frequency, duration, repetition, and the way sound reflects from building surfaces in an urban environment. Noise also corresponds a lot to distance, making an eVTOL quieter the higher its cruising altitude. But climb higher, and you’re using more fuel again. It’s almost impossible to be energy-efficient and noise-efficient at the same time.