Flying to Bengaluru? Know the rules for domestic flight passengers

Travelling in this coronavirus pandemic has really become very chaotic. Each state has it's own dos and don'ts for flyers. So, if you are planning to travel to Bengaluru via flights, you need to keep in mind a few crucial things which will make your travel hassle-free. People flying to Bengaluru must register themselves on the Seva Sindhu website of Karnataka government and will have to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

"As per the notification from the Government of Karnataka, it is mandatory for all customers travelling to Bengaluru to register and get an e-pass from Seva Sindhu website before their travel," Vistara said in a tweet.

Getting an e-pass for Karnataka

To get an e-pass you will need to register on Seva Sindhu portal. After opening the website, you will need to log in with your credentials, fill the online application form, you will then receive the QR code enabled exemption on your registered phone number or email ID, you can download the pass and show it when asked at the state border.

All passengers must obtain a confirmed e-pass from Seva-Sindhu portal. In case passengers are unable to obtain a confirmed e-pass, they must carry the acknowledgement of e-pass application, without which they shall not be allowed to travel.

Quarantine rules for people returning from abroad

Karnataka government has revised quarantine rules for people returning from abroad in the state. According to the guidelines, all the travellers now need to submit self-declaration form on the Yatri Karnataka online portal at least 72 hours before the scheduled date of travel. Business or short-term travellers, and those with a negative RT-PCR report will be exempted from quarantine norms. However, the person needs to fill a self-declaration form with respect to the authenticity of the test.

State-wise quarantine period

Passengers coming from Maharashtra – 7 days institutional quarantine and 7 days home quarantine.

Passengers coming from Delhi and Tamil Nadu – 3 days institutional quarantine and 11 days home quarantine.

All asymptomatic passengers arriving from other states shall be sent for 14 days of Home Quarantine.

Symptomatic passengers

All symptomatic passengers shall be shifted to COVID Care Center for further tests. If the result is positive, passengers shall be shifted to Dedicated COVID Hospital. If the result is negative, passengers shall be sent to Home Quarantine to complete the remaining quarantine period of 14 days.









