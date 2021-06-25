In the wake of rise in Delta Plus Covid variant cases, the District Magistrate (DM) of Dehradun , Dr Ashish Srivastav on Friday issued strict instructions for Covid-19 testing of air passengers, especially those coming from Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Delta Plus is the new mutant version of the Delta strain of COVID-19 first detected in India. It has been detected as a 'Variant of Concern' by the India Government.

The Medical Superintendent has been instructed to conduct Covid tests for all the passengers who land at Jollygrant Airport of the district.

Keeping the possibility of the third wave of the pandemic in mind, the DM has also instructed the Deputy Collectors to inoculate employees as well as fruit-vegetable vendors and other workers in their respective areas.

Goa government has increased surveillance along Maharashtra

Earlier this week, the Goa government has increased surveillance along the border adjoining Maharashtra.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said, "Cases of 'Delta' variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Goa, but so far there is not a single case of the 'Delta Plus' variant in the coastal state."

"Since the 'Delta Plus' variant has been found in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district adjoining Goa, "surveillance along the border has been stepped up", the CM said.

Several studies are underway on Delta Plus COVID variant

Delta Plus is a variant of COVID-19 identified by experts and which is said to be more infectious. Several studies are underway on the mutant variant.

Most of the COVID-19 cases of the mutant variant in India have been found are from Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. The health ministry has advised to ramp up containment measures in the affected districts of the above-mentioned states.

This variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant and its severity is still unknown.

Covid-19 update in India

India registered as many as 51,667 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.

At 2.98 per cent, the daily positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 18 days on the trot. The tally of daily recoveries outnumbered the count of daily new cases for straight 43 days.

Also, the country saw a total of 64,527 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing its overall count to 2,91,28,267. The country witnessed 1,329 COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 3,93,310.

(With inputs from agencies)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.