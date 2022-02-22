Flying to Dubai? Check latest travel guidelines here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Easing travel guidelines for India flyers, Dubai decided to away with the compulsory requirement to undergo rapid RTPCR at the airport before leaving for the country. Instead, the travelers will now have to carry a negative COVID-19 test certificate taken up to 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the flight. Also, they will have to undergo PCR test after arriving in Dubai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For transit passengers, the rules governing entry at the final destination will be applicable. The responsibility of ensuring that the conditions of travel are met will lie with the airline operators, the advisory said. The airport on Tuesday updated the travel requirements for passengers from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, UAE updating its latest travel guidelines on Monday said that Indian passengers who are fully vaccinated are exempted from RT-PCR testing prior to departure for travel to India from UAE. The COVID-19 vaccination certificate should be uploaded in India on Air Suvidha portal (https://www.newdelhiairport. in/airsuvidha/apho-registration).

All other passengers should carry a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR certificate and upload the same on Air Suvidha portal (The test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to schedule time of departure).

All passengers should submit complete and factual information in self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration) before the scheduled travel, including last 14 days travel details.

All passengers will continue to undergo thermal screening on arrival and if found symptomatic, will be treated as per protocol.

