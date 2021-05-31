Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday extended the suspension of passenger flights from India till June 30 to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended a ban on entry from travellers coming from India till June 30. The ban was initially imposed on April 25, after a surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

In a statement posted on its website on Sunday, Emirates, the flag carrier of the UAE, said, it has suspended passenger flights from India effective April 24 until June 30.

"Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE," it said.

However, "UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID-19 protocols will be exempt for travel," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is lifting a ban on travellers arriving from 11 countries that it imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Saudi state news agency said. Travellers from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan, will be allowed entry from Sunday, SPA reported, quoting an Interior Ministry source.

Meanwhile, the Central Government on Friday extended the ban on international flights till 30 June, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular. However, it said that the Covid-related restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 30th June, 2021," the DGCA circular read.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.