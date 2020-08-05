Flying to Goa? New quarantine rules make pre-booking of accommodation mandatory

- Thereafter, they will have to go into self-isolation till the results are received. The isolation facilities will be provided by the accommodation units themselves, where the tourist made a pre-booking. Once results are received, only and if found COVID-19 Negative, the tourist shall be allowed to travel outside the isolation facility. In caseany tourist is found COVID 19 positive, the accommodation unit will act as per the extant protocol issued by the state health department. All costs for COVID-19 test including the stay at the isolation /quarantine facilities shall be borne by the tourists themselves.