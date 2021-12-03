In light of the rising risk of the Covid-19 Omicron variant , India has issued new travel guidelines for international passengers. These guidelines list out the precautionary measures from pre-flight to post-arrival that a traveller needs to follow to contain the spread of the new variant in India.

“Before commencing your journey, stay updated on the new guidelines for your international flight into India,"IndiGo said in a tweet.

International travel: All you need to know if flying into India

1) Mandatory self-declaration form and negative RT-PCR report of test taken 72 hours before departure (except for children under 5 years) to be uploaded on Air Suvidha portal.

2) Those arriving from at-risk countries to undergo post-arrival Covid-19 test (except for children under 5 yr) at their own cost before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight.

3) Institutional quarantine for those who test positive and 14-day self-monitoring for the others

The ministry has listed the following steps to ensure that the travellers from 'Countries at-risk' do not spread the variant in India post their arrival -

Such travellers will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

If tested negative they will follow, home quarantine for 7 days. Re-test on the 8th day of arrival in India and if negative, further self-monitor of their health for the next 7 days.

However, if such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network.

They shall be managed at a separate isolation facility and treated as per laid down standard protocol including contact tracing mentioned in para (xiv) (of the original guidelines)

The contacts of such positive cases should be kept under institutional quarantine or at home quarantine monitored strictly by the concerned State Government as per laid down protocol.

India has delayed the resumption of international flights in view of the emerging threat from the new coronavirus variant. “In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being closely watched in consultation with all stakeholders and appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of international flights will be notified soon," DGCA said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.