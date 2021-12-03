Flying to India from abroad? All you need to know about new travel rules

Flying to India from abroad? All you need to know about new travel rules2 min read . 11:59 AM IST
‘Before commencing your journey, stay updated on the new guidelines for your international flight into India,’ IndiGo said in a tweet
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
‘Before commencing your journey, stay updated on the new guidelines for your international flight into India,’ IndiGo said in a tweet
In light of the rising risk of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, India has issued new travel guidelines for international passengers. These guidelines list out the precautionary measures from pre-flight to post-arrival that a traveller needs to follow to contain the spread of the new variant in India.
In light of the rising risk of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, India has issued new travel guidelines for international passengers. These guidelines list out the precautionary measures from pre-flight to post-arrival that a traveller needs to follow to contain the spread of the new variant in India.
“Before commencing your journey, stay updated on the new guidelines for your international flight into India,"IndiGo said in a tweet.
“Before commencing your journey, stay updated on the new guidelines for your international flight into India,"IndiGo said in a tweet.
International travel: All you need to know if flying into India
International travel: All you need to know if flying into India
1) Mandatory self-declaration form and negative RT-PCR report of test taken 72 hours before departure (except for children under 5 years) to be uploaded on Air Suvidha portal.
1) Mandatory self-declaration form and negative RT-PCR report of test taken 72 hours before departure (except for children under 5 years) to be uploaded on Air Suvidha portal.
2) Those arriving from at-risk countries to undergo post-arrival Covid-19 test (except for children under 5 yr) at their own cost before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight.
2) Those arriving from at-risk countries to undergo post-arrival Covid-19 test (except for children under 5 yr) at their own cost before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight.
3) Institutional quarantine for those who test positive and 14-day self-monitoring for the others
3) Institutional quarantine for those who test positive and 14-day self-monitoring for the others
The ministry has listed the following steps to ensure that the travellers from 'Countries at-risk' do not spread the variant in India post their arrival -
The ministry has listed the following steps to ensure that the travellers from 'Countries at-risk' do not spread the variant in India post their arrival -
India has delayed the resumption of international flights in view of the emerging threat from the new coronavirus variant. “In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being closely watched in consultation with all stakeholders and appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of international flights will be notified soon," DGCA said in a statement.
India has delayed the resumption of international flights in view of the emerging threat from the new coronavirus variant. “In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being closely watched in consultation with all stakeholders and appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of international flights will be notified soon," DGCA said in a statement.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!