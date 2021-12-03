Flying to India from abroad? All you need to know about new travel rules

Such travellers will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

If tested negative they will follow, home quarantine for 7 days. Re-test on the 8th day of arrival in India and if negative, further self-monitor of their health for the next 7 days.

However, if such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network.

They shall be managed at a separate isolation facility and treated as per laid down standard protocol including contact tracing mentioned in para (xiv) (of the original guidelines)

The contacts of such positive cases should be kept under institutional quarantine or at home quarantine monitored strictly by the concerned State Government as per laid down protocol.

India has delayed the resumption of international flights in view of the emerging threat from the new coronavirus variant. “In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being closely watched in consultation with all stakeholders and appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of international flights will be notified soon," DGCA said in a statement.