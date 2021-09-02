Amid the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant C.1.2, passengers travelling to India from seven more countries will have to carry a negative Covid-19 test (RT-PCR) certificate not older than 72 hours.

As per the latest guideline by the Union Health Ministry, the rule will now be applicable to seven more countries - South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe. Earlier, this rule was only applicable for arrivals from the UK, Europe and Middle East.

Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flights from India and on arrival, they will again be tested for Covid-19 through RT-PCR test, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport from tomorrow after the discovery of C.1.2.

"RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving at Mumbai Airport from UK, Europe, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe upon arrival at the airport at their own cost, in wake of the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19," the BMC said in a statement.

All you need to know about C.1.2 strain

The new C.1.2 strain, which was first reported in South Africa, has become the new cause for worry in the middle of a Delta-driven surge in many countries.

The new Covid variant has not been found in India so far, government sources told ANI.

Scientists say the strain may have a greater ability to evade antibodies that protect the body.

As per a study that is yet to be peer reviewed, the C.1.2 variant could be more infectious and has shown signs of evading protection provided by vaccines.

C.1.2 has since been found in China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritius, England, New Zealand, Portugal and Switzerland as of August 13.

However, C.1.2, is not yet a variant to follow, nor a variant of concern, according to the classification of the World Health Organization.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 45 lakh people globally, according to tracking data from Johns Hopkins University.

