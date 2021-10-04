Starting today, visitors arriving in India from the United Kingdom will have to undergo go a mandatory 10-day quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Important update for passengers travelling from United kingdom to India,"Air India tweeted.

#FlyAI : Important update for passengers travelling from United kingdom to India.



Please click on the link for more details.https://t.co/DyQIwbQan4 pic.twitter.com/xTnDMLpVLg — Air India (@airindiain) October 3, 2021

The guidelines for travellers from the United Kingdom shall now be as follows and will come into force from 4 October 2021.

Pre-Boarding:

1) All travellers should submit self-declaration form on the online "Air Suvidha" portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) before the scheduled travel

2) Passengers should upload a negative COVID-19 RTPCR report. This test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey.

3) Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for acriminal prosecution if found otherwise.

On Arrival:

1) Travellers irrespective of their vaccination status, arriving in India will undertake COVID-19 RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport and on day 8 after arrival at their own cost and will undergo mandatory quarantine at home or at the destination address for 10 days after arrival in India.

2) All such passengers under isolation/quarantine shall be regularly monitored by State/District Health Authorities.

Meanwhile, the UK on Friday said that it is continuing to cooperate with other countries across the globe to expand recognition of COVID vaccine certification in a phased approach. This statement comes after India decided to impose reciprocal measures on British nationals under which UK nationals arriving in the country from Britain will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after their arrival.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.