Fully vaccinated international travellers to India shall be allowed to leave the airport and need not undergo home quarantine from today, according to the revised guidelines shared recently by govt of India.

The decision is for travellers who are coming from countries that India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of World Health Organization (WHO) approved Covid-19 vaccines.

RT-PCR negative report is mandatory for all international passengers arriving in India. Not only this, all airlines will also check covid test report before onboarding of the foreign travellers.

The government in a statement said, "In view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, the existing guidelines for international arrivals in India have been reviewed".

The new guidelines will be followed for the passengers coming to India from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary, and Serbia.

Additional measures will be followed for passengers arriving in India from countries at-risk, which include th South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

Latest guidelines for foreign travellers to India

1. If partially or not vaccinated, the travellers need to undertake measures which include submission of sample for post-arrival Covid-19 test at the point of arrival after which they will be allowed to leave the airport, home quarantine for seven days, re-test on the eighth day of arrival in India and if negative, further self monitor their health for the next seven days.

2. The new guidelines provide protocols to be complied with international travellers as well those to be followed by airlines, points of entry (airports, seaports and land border) for risk profiling of passengers.

3. Passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise.

4. Download Aarogya Setu app on mobile devices.

5. The airlines will let those travellers board who have filled in the Self Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal.

6. Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening.

7. This Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) shall be valid from Monday till further orders. Based on the risk assessment, this document shall be reviewed from time to time, the ministry said.

