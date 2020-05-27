Starting from tomorrow, the West Bengal government will allow flight operations to resume in the state. Owing to the Cyclone 'Amphan' that killed more than 80 people in the state and leaving thousands homeless last week, West Bengal government decided not to restart domestic flight services on Monday.

Passengers who are flying to Kolkata need to follow a host of guidelines issued by Mamata Banerjee-led government. From self-declaration to 14-day mandatory quarantine, here are the new rules for air travellers in West Bengal

1) Passengers must wear face covers or mask at the airport. Social distancing norms should be stringently followed along with basic hygiene etiquette.

2) All flyers must undergo health screening at the point of departure. Only asymptomatic travellers will be permitted to board the plane.

3) All passengers must submit a self-declaration form stating that they had not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months.

4) Those passengers who will arrive at Kolkata tomorrow will go through a round of health screening at the airport. Those who do not show any sign of COVID-19 infections will be allowed to go home. A 14-day self-quarantine is mandatory for all the travellers reaching West Bengal tomorrow.

5) In case the flyers develop any symptoms, they shall inform the local medical officer or state call centre 1800 313 444 222/033-23412600,2357 3636/1083/1085 for medical interventions.

6) Those, with moderate or severe symptoms, will be admitted to the dedicated COVID-19 health facility and managed accordingly.

7) The state government asked the airport authorities to regularly sanitise or disinfect the common areas. There should adequate amount of soaps and sanitisers available at different points in the Kolkata airport.

8) Adequate publicity for maintenance of social distancing norms and health hygiene protocol should be done at the airport.

India on Monday commenced the domestic flight services after two months. The Centre suspended all flight operations in the country in the last week of March to curb the coronavirus spread. The central government also issued a separate set of guidelines for flyers. Installing Aarogya Setu app on your phones is a must. Only flyers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter an airport terminal. The civil aviation ministry added that there will be no physical check-in at counters. International flight services will also resume before August, said civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via