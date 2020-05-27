India on Monday commenced the domestic flight services after two months. The Centre suspended all flight operations in the country in the last week of March to curb the coronavirus spread. The central government also issued a separate set of guidelines for flyers. Installing Aarogya Setu app on your phones is a must. Only flyers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter an airport terminal. The civil aviation ministry added that there will be no physical check-in at counters. International flight services will also resume before August, said civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.