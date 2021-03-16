Passengers arriving by flight from Maharashtra will have to produce the latest Covid-19 negative report on arrival at Indore as well as Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

The rule was announced after new coronavirus cases upsurged in the neighbouring states in the last few days.

Indore district magistrate Manish Singh issued Covid-related guidelines, which said passengers coming from Maharashtra must produce a negative report of RT-PCR test carried out no more than 48 hours before.

In Bhopal, district authorities issued similar guidelines, saying passengers should produce negative coronavirus reports with the test carried out no more than 72 hours before.

Indore authorities also said that those passengers who do not have negative RT-PCR test reports will have to undergo the test at their own expense at the airport.

If they test positive, they will have to stay in home quarantine until they are free of the deadly virus.

With 259 new Covid-19 cases, Indore's caseload reached 62,411 on Monday, while that of Bhopal rose to 45,535 with the addition of 199 infections.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 797 Covid-19 infections, taking its tally to 2,69,391, while the toll rose to 3,890 after three fatalities.

No fresh Covid-19 case was reported from 12 of the 52 districts in the state on Wednesday.

Around 510 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,60,477.

With 14,605 samples being examined in a span of 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 60.20 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,69,391, new cases 797, death toll 3,890, recovered 2,60,477, active cases 5,024, number of tests so far 60,20,673.

