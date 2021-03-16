Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Flying to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra now requires a negative Covid test report

Flying to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra now requires a negative Covid test report

If the passengers arriving by flight from Maharashtra test positive, they will have to stay in home quarantine until they are free of Covid-19.
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The rule was announced after new coronavirus cases upsurged in the neighbouring states in the last few days

Passengers arriving by flight from Maharashtra will have to produce the latest Covid-19 negative report on arrival at Indore as well as Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Passengers arriving by flight from Maharashtra will have to produce the latest Covid-19 negative report on arrival at Indore as well as Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

The rule was announced after new coronavirus cases upsurged in the neighbouring states in the last few days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi, Mumbai airports to continue generating revenue for AAI post stake sale: Puri

1 min read . 08:36 AM IST

Canada to recommend use of AstraZeneca vaccine for those over 65: report

1 min read . 08:23 AM IST

Venezuela not to authorise AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST

Bengaluru woman Hitesha Chandranee booked for assaulting Zomato delivery man Kamaraj

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST

The rule was announced after new coronavirus cases upsurged in the neighbouring states in the last few days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi, Mumbai airports to continue generating revenue for AAI post stake sale: Puri

1 min read . 08:36 AM IST

Canada to recommend use of AstraZeneca vaccine for those over 65: report

1 min read . 08:23 AM IST

Venezuela not to authorise AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST

Bengaluru woman Hitesha Chandranee booked for assaulting Zomato delivery man Kamaraj

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Indore district magistrate Manish Singh issued Covid-related guidelines, which said passengers coming from Maharashtra must produce a negative report of RT-PCR test carried out no more than 48 hours before.

In Bhopal, district authorities issued similar guidelines, saying passengers should produce negative coronavirus reports with the test carried out no more than 72 hours before.

Indore authorities also said that those passengers who do not have negative RT-PCR test reports will have to undergo the test at their own expense at the airport.

If they test positive, they will have to stay in home quarantine until they are free of the deadly virus.

With 259 new Covid-19 cases, Indore's caseload reached 62,411 on Monday, while that of Bhopal rose to 45,535 with the addition of 199 infections.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 797 Covid-19 infections, taking its tally to 2,69,391, while the toll rose to 3,890 after three fatalities.

TRENDING STORIES See All

No fresh Covid-19 case was reported from 12 of the 52 districts in the state on Wednesday.

Around 510 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,60,477.

With 14,605 samples being examined in a span of 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 60.20 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,69,391, new cases 797, death toll 3,890, recovered 2,60,477, active cases 5,024, number of tests so far 60,20,673.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.