If you are flying to Maharashtra and have taken both shots of a coronavirus vaccine, you will no longer be required to show a negative Covid-19 test (RT-PCR) report at the airport. This will be applicable for all domestic and international passengers travelling to the state.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and are in possession of a final vaccination certificate showing at least 15 days since taking the second dose are now permitted to enter the state without an RT-PCR test.

"Persons who have been vaccinated with both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 15 days have lapsed since the administration of second dose of vaccine and is in possession of a final vaccination certificate issued through the COWIN portal then such person be exempted from the mandatory requirement of possessing a negative RTPCR report on their entry into the State," the Maharashtra government release said.

The state government has also increased the interval of validity of the RTPCR test from 48 hours to 72 hours.

However, despite the status of Covid-19 vaccination, the state government said that all passengers must follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 61,89,257 with an addition of 8,010 new infections today, while the death toll reached 1,26,560 after 170 patients succumbed to the respiratory illness.

The state witnessed a drop in the daily cases of coronavirus, while the fatalities remained the same as compared to Wednesday, when it had reported 8,602 new infections and 170 deaths.

Significantly, Parbhani and Jalgaon cities did not report any new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours. As many as 7,391 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 59,52,192.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate is 96.17%, while the fatality rate is 2.04%. The state now has 1,07,205 active coronavirus cases.

