Flying to Mumbai? BMC issues Covid guidelines for passengers from these 4 states

Amid Covid-19 pandemic surge in the some states in the country, Mumbai's civic body issued advisory to Mumbai International Airport for effective implementation of latest guidelines for passengers.

The fresh guidelines from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) incorporated Maharashtra's earlier guidelines for those passengers arriving in the state from Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Goa and Rajasthan.

According to the guidelines, every passenger arriving from Delhi-NCR, states of Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat will have to mandatorily carry a Covid-negative (RT-PCR) report while travelling via air to Mumbai.

For domestic air travellers, the RT-PCR sample collection should be done within 72 hours before the scheduled time of landing at airports in Maharashtra, the state government said in a statement.

"The Airports Authority of India is requested to check for the report before allowing the passengers to board the flight," the government notification said.

"Only after taking the test, the passengers will be allowed to go home by the Airport Operator," the statement read.

The contact information and address shall be collected for those taking the test at the airport in order to facilitate contact, in case the report comes negative.

The state government, in its order, further stated that those passengers who are do not undergo test or are found Covid positive after arriving, will be sent to Covid Care Centre (CCC) for further care, where the charges of the treatment will be borne by the passengers.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,84,361 with the addition of 4,153 new cases on Monday, while more than 3,700 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said.

With 30 new deaths reported during the day, the state's fatality count increased to 46,653, the department said in a statement.

A total of 3,729 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered persons to 16,54,793, the department said.

Mumbai city reported 800 positive cases, while Nagpur Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas saw a rise of 256 infections.

Of the total deaths, 14 were from Mumbai city. Satara district recorded three deaths during the day, the statement said.

