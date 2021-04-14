If you are flying to Delhi from Maharashtra then be mindful of the latest travel guidelines in the national capital. As per the latest rule, passengers arriving from Maharashtra , the worst-hit state due to Covid-19, a negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours before departure) is now mandatory. Flyers not carrying a negative report will have to undergo 14-day quarantine. Budget carrier IndiGo and SpiceJet took to their respective Twitter handles to alert passengers about the latest travel rules.

"Attention travellers from Maharashtra to Delhi

-A negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours before departure) is now mandatory.

- 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving without a negative report," IndiGo tweeted.

#TravelUpdate: Important update for passengers travelling from Maharashtra to Delhi. pic.twitter.com/HiG5Syj7aQ — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 13, 2021

"Important update for passengers travelling from Maharashtra to Delhi," Spicejet tweeted.

Meanwhile, random testing of passengers arriving from states witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases will be done at the Delhi airport and those found positive will be "mandatorily quarantined".

"As per the latest government mandate, District Disaster Management Authorities will conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where the cases are increasing," Delhi Airport had earlier said in a statement.

Also Read | Ripple effects of the warehousing boom

Travelling to Delhi? Latest guidelines

Health Screening:

In view of the surge in number of COVID-19 cases, random sample collection will be done for passengers arriving from states where there has been a spurt in number for COVID-19 cases. Passengers will be allowed to exit after sample collection.

Thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival.

Passengers arriving from any city in Maharashtra will require RT-PCR negative report from ICMR accredited labs done within last 72hrs. RT-PCR timeline starts from the swab collection time.

Quarantine:

Passengers who are found positive will be quarantined at home or CCC/CHC/Hospital for 10 days.

Passengers arriving from Maharashtra without RT-PCR negative report shall be required undergo 14 days of home quarantine. All constitutional and government functionaries and their staff members are exempted if they are asymptomatic

India reported a record single-day rise of 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via