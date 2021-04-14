Flying to or from Maharashtra? Latest travel guidelines here

Flying to or from Maharashtra? Latest travel guidelines here2 min read . 10:38 AM IST
Random sample collection will be done for passengers arriving from states where there has been a spurt in number for COVID-19 cases
If you are flying to Delhi from Maharashtra then be mindful of the latest travel guidelines in the national capital. As per the latest rule, passengers arriving from Maharashtra, the worst-hit state due to Covid-19, a negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours before departure) is now mandatory. Flyers not carrying a negative report will have to undergo 14-day quarantine. Budget carrier IndiGo and SpiceJet took to their respective Twitter handles to alert passengers about the latest travel rules.
"Attention travellers from Maharashtra to Delhi
-A negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours before departure) is now mandatory.
- 14-day quarantine for passengers arriving without a negative report," IndiGo tweeted.
"Important update for passengers travelling from Maharashtra to Delhi," Spicejet tweeted.
Meanwhile, random testing of passengers arriving from states witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases will be done at the Delhi airport and those found positive will be "mandatorily quarantined".
"As per the latest government mandate, District Disaster Management Authorities will conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where the cases are increasing," Delhi Airport had earlier said in a statement.
Travelling to Delhi? Latest guidelines
Health Screening:
In view of the surge in number of COVID-19 cases, random sample collection will be done for passengers arriving from states where there has been a spurt in number for COVID-19 cases. Passengers will be allowed to exit after sample collection.
Thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival.
Passengers arriving from any city in Maharashtra will require RT-PCR negative report from ICMR accredited labs done within last 72hrs. RT-PCR timeline starts from the swab collection time.
Quarantine:
Passengers who are found positive will be quarantined at home or CCC/CHC/Hospital for 10 days.
Passengers arriving from Maharashtra without RT-PCR negative report shall be required undergo 14 days of home quarantine. All constitutional and government functionaries and their staff members are exempted if they are asymptomatic
India reported a record single-day rise of 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
