Air India cancels Saudi Arabia flights till Oct 20 after Indian national killed in Houthi attacks: What flyers must know

India's national carrier Air India cancelled all its flight to and from Saudi Arabia till October 20, amid repeated Houthi attacks on the Middle-East country's airports.

In a travel advisory posted on X on Friday, the airline said all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until October 20, 2026.

"In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until 20 October 2026," Air India posted on X.

The airline added, “We are closely monitoring developments and continuously assessing the situation to ensure the safe resumption of operations.”

Will flyers get full refund? Air India also informed thar passengers affected by these cancellations are being offered a full refund.

"At Air India, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain the highest priority," Air India's X post read.

What flyers seeking ‘urgent departure’ from Saudi Arabia must do? Earlier, the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia had said, “Indian nationals requiring urgent departure from Saudi Arabia may consider flights from neighbouring countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. However, the concerned individual/s would be responsible for obtaining the necessary visas to enter these countries.”

Which other airline announced cancellations? The latest extension by Air India follows earlier flight suspensions announced by Indian carriers IndiGo and Akasa Air amid escalating security concerns in the Middle East.

IndiGo, on Thursday, announced extending the cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabia till October 24.

On Thursday, Akasa Air said that in view of the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, it has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21.

Why are flights to Saudi Arabia being cancelled? The cancellation of flights come in the backdrop of drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis.

The Riyadh airport has also come under multiple attacks as tensions escalated in recent days. The flight disruptions come amid reports of attacks on Saudi aviation infrastructure and heightened security concerns affecting air travel in the region.

On Thursday, CCTV footage of the attack Abha International Airport emerged. The clip showed people reacting to an attack on Abha International Airport, in Abha, Asir Province, Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said at a press conference on Thursday that Houthi attacks on Abha airport, in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the Yemeni border, had killed three people and wounded 28.

The coalition reportedly said the Houthis had launched 20 attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh this month, killing 17 people and wounding 333 others, Reuters reported.

The airport, one of Saudi Arabia's main international aviation hubs, was among the civilian infrastructure targeted in what the coalition described as a series of attacks.

One Indian killed Meanwhile, the death toll from the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh rose to 13 after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed the death of an Indian national who had been injured in the incident.

In a video message to the Indian community shared on the official X handle of the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Vipul said one Indian national was killed and 11 others were injured in the attack on Riyadh airport on October 10.

“There were also 11 other Indians who were injured in the attack, and we are again in touch with the hospital authorities as well as the families to provide all help to them,” he said.

Amid the military escalation, the Houthis issued a broad warning to international airlines, foreign workers and commercial travellers to avoid Saudi aviation hubs. The group declared Saudi airspace unsafe, with an explicit exception for the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.