Travelling in this coronavirus pandemic has really become very chaotic. Each state has it's own dos and don'ts for flyers. So, if you are planning to travel to Bengaluru via flights, you need to keep in mind a few crucial things which will make your travel hassle-free.

"If you're heading to Maharashtra, keep these travel advisories in mind to ensure a safe and smooth journey," Civil Aviation Ministry tweeted.

Advisory for domestic passengers!



If you're heading to Maharashtra, keep these travel advisories in mind to ensure a safe and smooth journey.



Travel safe!#SabUdenSabJuden #IndiaFliesHigh pic.twitter.com/j4uYUT9A2P — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) August 16, 2020

Travel advisory for Shirdi

- 19 days of Institutional Quarantine for all passengers at Government facilities at no charge or paid quarantine at designated hotels.

-4 days of Home Quarantine post Institutional Quarantine.

-Symptomatic passengers shall be sent to nearest Covid Care Centre.

-APHO team will put a quarantine stamp on the left hand of all the passengers.

Travel advisory for Mumbai

-7 days of Institutional Quarantine followed by 7 days of Home Quarantine for all international passengers.

-14 days of Home Quarantine for all domestic passengers.

-All domestic passengers intending to exit Mumbai within 7 days of their arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce a confirmed ticket for onward/return journey.Travel advisory for Aurangabad

-14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers

-All passengers intending to exit Aurangabad within 7 days of their arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce a confirmed ticket for onward/return journey.

Travel advisory for Pune

-14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers

-All passengers intending to exit Pune within 7 days of their arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce a confirmed ticket for onward/return journey.

Travel advisory for Nagpur

-Symptomatic passengers shall be sent to nearest Covid Care Centre.

14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers.

-All passengers intending to exit Nagpur within 3 days of their arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce a confirmed ticket for onward/return journey.

Travel advisory for Kolhapur

-7 days of Institutional Quarantine followed by 7 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers.

-All domestic passengers intending to exit Kolhapur within 7 days of their arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce a confirmed ticket for onward/return journey.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in Maharashtra breached the 20,000-mark on Sunday after 288 patients succumbed to the infection, a state health official said. The state reported 11,111 new positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall tally to 5,95,865, he said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated