Flying to Singapore from India? Know the latest travel guidelines

The CAAS will also launch new VTLs for Greece and Vietnam. With the addition of Greece, we will have established two-way quarantine-free travel with all countries in Europe that have direct flights to Singapore. From 15 March 2022, Vietnam plans to reopen its borders for international tourism. With the launch of the VTL from Vietnam, we will restore two-way quarantine-free travel with Vietnam, which was a popular destination for many Singaporeans pre-COVID.