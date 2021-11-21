From 29 November, India will resume daily fights from Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi to Singapore . The country is starting quarantine free travel for fully vaccinated individuals from India and few other countries through vaccinated travel lane (VTL).

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Sunday said that it has reached an agreement with India's Ministry of Civil Aviation on the resumption of scheduled commercial passenger flights between the two countries. Under the arrangement, six designated flights will fly daily from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

The announcement comes after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to Singapore. Resumption of connectivity between the two countries also came up during the talks.

Currently, vaccinated travellers can now enjoy quarantine-free access to Singapore from the following countries: Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Additionally, VTL flights from Indonesia will commence from 29 November 2021, as well as for United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 6 December 2021.

Here is all that you need to know about the arrangement

Applications for vaccinated travel passes (VTP) for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from India will start on Monday. "All short-term visitors and long-term pass holders who meet the requirements of the VTL will receive a VTP," CAAS said.

To facilitate the application process, VTP applicants should have their passport and digital proof of vaccination on hand.

They should also know the address of the place they intend to self-isolate while waiting for the results of their on-arrival COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, CAAS release said.

Travellers who require a visa for travel to Singapore should apply for their visa separately and only after their VTP is approved, CAAS said.

"They must also purchase travel insurance, with a minimum coverage of Singapore USD 30,000 for COVID-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs, prior to travel to Singapore. In Singapore, these visitors must also use the TraceTogether app to facilitate contact tracing," the authority added.

"CAAS understands that travellers are looking forward to the launch of the VTL and would like to assure travellers that there is no need to rush to apply for the VTP," the authority said.

Airlines can also operate non-VTL flights between India and Singapore, although passengers on non-VTL flights will be subject to the prevailing public health requirements, said CAAS.

