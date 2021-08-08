The United Kingdom will move India from 'red' to ' amber ' list from today according to the information available on the UK government website.

According to the amber list rules, before travelling to England you must take a COVID-19 test - "you must take the test in the 3 days before you travel to England."

"On your arrival in England, you must: quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days. Also, you must take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8."

Here is all you need to know about the latest travel guidelines to UK:

Rules if you’re fully vaccinated

People going to England from an amber list country and have been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the bodies listed below:

Must take a COVID-19 pre-departure test

Must take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 after you arrive in England – arrival day is day 0 do not have to quarantine

‘Fully vaccinated’ means you must have had your final dose of the approved vaccine at least 14 whole days before you arrive in England.

The day you have your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days.

You must have been fully vaccinated with one of the following approved vaccines.

Approved vaccines

Travellers visiting United Kingdom must have been fully vaccinated under:

The UK vaccination programme

The UK vaccine programme overseas

An approved vaccination programme in Europe or the USA – not all are recognised in England.

Quarantine if Covid-19 test is positive

Even if you’ve been fully vaccinated you must quarantine for 10 days if:

Your day 2 test is positive

NHS Test and Trace notify you to say you’ve been in contact with someone who tested positive.

Rules if you are not fully vaccinated

If you’re coming to England from an amber list country and are not fully vaccinated with an authorised vaccine you must:

Quarantine on arrival at home or in the place you’re staying

Take a day 2 test after you arrive in England – on or before day 2

Take a day 8 test after you arrive in England – on or after day 8

The day you arrive is day 0.

If your day 2 test is positive you do not have to take the day 8 test.

How long to quarantine for

People visiting England from India must quarantine at home or in the place they are staying for 10 full days

10 full days

for the duration of your trip if it’s less than 10 days

See the section in this guide on how to quarantine.

Booking your day 2 and day 8 tests

You must book and pay for your tests before you travel. Make sure you leave enough time for them to be delivered to your address in England.

How to quarantine

If you must quarantine when you arrive in England, you must travel directly to the place you’re staying.

You must not leave until 10 days have passed.

The quarantine period is continuous from the day you arrive in England, and lasts for the next 10 full days after the day you arrived until 11:59pm on day 10. This period is necessary because it can take up to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.

To count the days:

The day you arrive in England is day 0

The day after you arrive is day 1, and so on

If you’re travelling to England for less than 10 days

If you’re travelling to England for less than 10 days, you will need to quarantine for the whole of your stay.

You must still book your day 2 and day 8 travel tests, even if you will no longer be in England on the dates of the tests.

You only need to take the tests if you’re still in the country on those dates.

What you can and cannot do in quarantine

You must quarantine at the address you provided on the passenger locator form. This can include staying:

In your own home, with friends or family and in a standard hotel or other temporary accommodation

Amber list arrivals cannot quarantine in a managed quarantine hotel – these are for red list arrivals only.

You must quarantine in one place for the full quarantine period, where you can have food and other necessities delivered.

