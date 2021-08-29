British Airways will operate direct flights from Chennai to London from 31 August. The airline will resume operations on London’s Heathrow airport and Chennai thrice a week on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday from London and Monday, Thursday, and Saturday from Chennai on its return leg.

British Airways has increased flights from India to the UK from 10 to 20 per week from 16 August. The decision came as the UK government moved India to an amber list.

"British Airways will now operate 20 direct return flights across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad providing convenient options for customers wanting to travel to London, Heathrow," British Airways said in a statement.

Starting 31 August @British_Airways will resume operations on London @HeathrowAirport - Chennai @aaichnairport (arr. on 01 Sept) sector. The airline will fly thrice week on Sun, Wed & Friday from #London and Mon, Thurs & Saturday from #Chennai, on its return leg. pic.twitter.com/7Tgq9vHo7t — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) August 28, 2021

Earlier, the UK government moved India from 'red' list to 'amber' list on August 8. In addition, the Indian government allowed UK carriers to operate additional flights, increasing the weekly cap from 15 to 34 per week.

"It is wonderful to see connections between India and London being restored after months of uncertainty caused by the global pandemic. These additional new flights will allow our Indian customers, who have waited so patiently, to reunite with their loved ones. The flights also provide new travel options for Indian students wishing to travel to the UK and beyond for further studies, ahead of the start of a new academic year," said Moran Birger, British Airways' Head of Sales for South Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Customers booking with British Airways are able to exchange their booking for a voucher or move their dates without incurring a change fee, read the statement.

"To help customers navigate the changing entry requirement and facilitate a seamless journey, they can choose to download the VeriFLY app before departing to London. The digital health app allows customers to combine their travel verification documents and Covid-19 test results in one place and confirms their eligibility with a few simple steps," the statement added.

