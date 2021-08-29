Want to travel to UK? Flights from this Indian city to London thrice a week

"It is wonderful to see connections between India and London being restored after months of uncertainty caused by the global pandemic. These additional new flights will allow our Indian customers, who have waited so patiently, to reunite with their loved ones. The flights also provide new travel options for Indian students wishing to travel to the UK and beyond for further studies, ahead of the start of a new academic year," said Moran Birger, British Airways' Head of Sales for South Asia, Middle East and Africa.