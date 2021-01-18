OPEN APP
Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft: IAF
Indian Air Force soldiers march during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. India celebrates Republic Day on Jan. 26, highlighted by a march past by different branches of the military as well as a display of arms and missiles. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) (AP)
Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft: IAF

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 05:01 PM IST Agencies

'The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation,' says Wing Commander Indranil Nandi

New Delhi: The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in India's Republic Day parade on January 26 and culminate the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Monday.

In the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the aircraft flies at low altitude, pulls up vertically and conducts rolls before stabilising at higher altitude.

Indian Air Force soldiers march during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. India celebrates Republic Day on Jan. 26, highlighted by a march past by different branches of the military as well as a display of arms and missiles. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

"The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation," said Wing Commander Indranil Nandi.

The Republic Day will be highlighted by a march past by different branches of the military as well as a display of arms and missiles.

A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on January 26, he said.

