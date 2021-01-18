Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft: IAF

Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft: IAF1 min read . 05:01 PM IST
'The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation,' says Wing Commander Indranil Nandi
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation,' says Wing Commander Indranil Nandi
New Delhi: The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in India's Republic Day parade on January 26 and culminate the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Monday.
New Delhi: The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in India's Republic Day parade on January 26 and culminate the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Monday.
In the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the aircraft flies at low altitude, pulls up vertically and conducts rolls before stabilising at higher altitude.
In the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the aircraft flies at low altitude, pulls up vertically and conducts rolls before stabilising at higher altitude.
"The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation," said Wing Commander Indranil Nandi.
The Republic Day will be highlighted by a march past by different branches of the military as well as a display of arms and missiles.
A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on January 26, he said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.