Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft: IAF
Indian Air Force soldiers march during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. India celebrates Republic Day on Jan. 26, highlighted by a march past by different branches of the military as well as a display of arms and missiles. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft: IAF

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST Agencies

'The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation,' says Wing Commander Indranil Nandi

New Delhi: The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in India's Republic Day parade on January 26 and culminate the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Monday.

New Delhi: The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in India's Republic Day parade on January 26 and culminate the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Monday.

In the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the aircraft flies at low altitude, pulls up vertically and conducts rolls before stabilising at higher altitude.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Forex intervention by RBI to touch $93 billion by March: Report

2 min read . 05:06 PM IST

Delhi govt directs officials not to rope in teachers for anything but Covid duty

2 min read . 05:04 PM IST

Maharashtra among 3 states with the highest deaths in road accidents: Govt

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft: IAF

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

In the 'Vertical Charlie' formation, the aircraft flies at low altitude, pulls up vertically and conducts rolls before stabilising at higher altitude.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Forex intervention by RBI to touch $93 billion by March: Report

2 min read . 05:06 PM IST

Delhi govt directs officials not to rope in teachers for anything but Covid duty

2 min read . 05:04 PM IST

Maharashtra among 3 states with the highest deaths in road accidents: Govt

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft: IAF

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The flypast will culminate with a single Rafale aircraft carrying out a 'Vertical Charlie' formation," said Wing Commander Indranil Nandi.

The Republic Day will be highlighted by a march past by different branches of the military as well as a display of arms and missiles.

A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on January 26, he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.