FM announces EPF subsidy scheme to boost jobs

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government will provide the employees provident fund (EPF) subsidy to employers to spur job creation in the formal sector albeit at the lower rung of the salary threshold with an upper limit of ₹15,000 per month.

Under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana (ANBRY), the Centre will provide EPF subsidy for "new eligible employees" hired between 1 October, 2020, and 30 June, 2021. The EPF statutory subsidy will be given for two years from the date of employment during the said period.

Any new employee joining EPFO-registered establishments on a monthly wage of less than ₹15,000 will be eligible for the benefit as his 24% EPF deductions--12% of the employers and 12% of the employees--will be taken care of by the Centre, subject to conditions.

These nworkers should be first time entrants into the EPFO system. Also, minister Sitharaman said, ANBRY will cover workers with a monthly salary of less than ₹15,000 who lost or left their jobs between 1 March and 30 September.

“The Atma Nirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana is being launched to incentivise creation of new employment opportunities during the covid recovery phase," Sitharaman said at the press conference.

But there are several pre-conditions to this subsidy support. First, the addition of new employees will be above the base of September employee count. Second, if a company has up to 50 workers by the end of September, then it needs to create at least two jobs to be eligible for the EPF subsidy and it will be “five new employees if reference base is more than 50 employees".

EPFO-registered establishments with up to 1,000 workers will get 24% EPF subsidy - 12% of the employers' share and 12% of the employees. It will reduce human resource cost of the employers and simultaneously improve take-home pay of low wage earners.

And if the company has more than 1,000 employees, then the government will reimburse the 12% share of the new employees added.

“The subsidy support will get credited upfront in Aadhaar seeded EPFO accounts of eligible new employees," the minister said, indicating that Addhar seeding is a requirement as it will help track beneficiaries better.

