FM asks Secretaries to ensure capex to tune of 50% of capital outlay by Q2-end

"While mentioning the significant role of CPSEs in giving a push to the growth of the Indian economy, the Finance Minister encouraged the CPSEs to perform better to achieve their targets and to ensure that the capital outlay provided to them for the financial year 2020-21 is spent properly and within time. She said that better performance of CPSEs can help the economy in a big way to recover from the impact of COVID-19," Ministry of Finance said in an official release.