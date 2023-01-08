FM calls on states to help lift ease of doing biz

FM calls on states to help lift ease of doing biz1 min read . 10:38 PM IST
Sitharaman said Central government can bring meaningful rules and regulations, remove many of the burdens faced by businesses and formulate this as policy.
New Delhi: Ease of doing business is not just the responsibility of the Central government, but also of sub-national governments from states to municipal corporations, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday during an interaction with students in Kota.
Sitharaman explained to students in response to a question that ensuring ease of doing business entails the role of state governments and other local authorities because entrepreneurs start their ventures in states.
The minister said the Central government can bring meaningful rules and regulations, remove many of the burdens faced by businesses and formulate this as policy. These can be implemented in the Union Territories which the central government is responsible for. But, further down, it is the state governments which also will have to do it, Sitharaman said.
“Similarly, if you live in a municipal area, the municipality will have to understand that we have to be part of improving ease of doing business. Or if you are living in a panchayat, panchayat area should know that ease of doing business is an important criterion for businesses,"she added.
