FM chairs meeting to review the preparedness of PSBs in wake of the stress in banking systems in the US and Europe3 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 07:41 PM IST
During the review meeting, an open discussion was held with the MDs and CEOs of PSBs on the global scenario comprising of the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the Signature Bank (SB)
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting here today to review the performance of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) on various financial health parameters, and the resilience of PSBs in light of the current global financial scenario emanating from the failure of some international banks in the USA and Europe.
