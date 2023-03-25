Also, during the course of discussion on the general banking scenario prevailing in the country, Finance Minister advised PSBs to take focused steps to attract the deposits given the steps taken by the Government to reduce the tax arbitrage in some debt instruments. She also said that banks should pivot their strengthened financial position to support credit needs of the growing economy and focus on credit outreach in States where the credit offtake is lower than the national average, particularly in North-East and Eastern parts of the country.