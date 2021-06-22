Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday directed tech giant Infosys to resolve all the technical glitches in the new income tax portal “without further loss of time".

In a review meeting chaired by Sitharaman on Tuesday, tech giant Infosys assured the government to resolve the issues at the earliest. The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, CBDT Chairman Jagannath Mohapatra, Salil Parekh, MD and CEO of Infosys and officials of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Infosys is the developer of the portal—www.incometax.gov.in—which was expected to be a game-changer in taxpayer facilitation and in quick income tax return processing. However, many users pointed out that they could not access the portal when it was launched on 7 June.

Acknowledging the concerns, Sitharaman on 8 June urged Infosys Ltd. and its co-founder Nandan Nilekani to ensure the new income tax e-filing portal does not let down tax payers in service quality. “The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs. I see in my TL (timeline) grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority," Sitharaman said in a tweet.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Sitharaman emphasised that enhanced taxpayer service is an important priority for the present government and every effort should be made to amplify the same. “The Finance Minister exhorted Infosys (service provider) to work on the tax portal to make it more humane and user-friendly and expressed her deep concern on the various problems being faced by the stakeholders in the new portal which was expected to provide a seamless experience to taxpayers. Sitharaman asked Infosys to address all issues without further loss of time, improve their services, redress grievances on priority as it was impacting taxpayers adversely," the finance ministry said in a statement.

A statement issued by the ICAI said both CBDT and Infosys assured that the issues will be resolved at the earliest. ICAI said it has constituted a seven member committee on the technical glitch matter as asked by the finance ministry. “Today, the team of ICAI in the presence of Nihar N Jambusaria, President, ICAI made presentations on different issues being faced on New Income Tax e-filing portal. The officials from CBDT and Infosys were very receptive about the issues being conveyed by ICAI. They assured that the issues will be taken care of and shall be resolved at the earliest," it added.

“During the meeting, ICAI has been asked to provide its continuous support & inputs to CBDT and Infosys, in resolving the issues, as early as possible. The Income Tax Department said that the new portal was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly, however the technical glitches shall be addressed fast, for convenience of all," ICAI said.

The income tax department seeks to offer enhanced and intuitive user experience to taxpayers and is in the process of launching a mobile application soon. The new e-filing portal was developed on mission mode as part of the administration’s e-governance plan.

In a response to an email query earlier this week, Infosys said Rao addressed the matter related to the new income tax portal at the 40th annual general meeting of the company on Saturday. Rao told Infosys shareholders that the company was working to resolve the concerns that users have noticed while using the portal-- www.incometax.gov.in.

