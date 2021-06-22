FM directs Infosys to resolve glitches in new income tax portal at the earliest

A statement issued by the ICAI said both CBDT and Infosys assured that the issues will be resolved at the earliest. ICAI said it has constituted a seven member committee on the technical glitch matter as asked by the finance ministry. “Today, the team of ICAI in the presence of Nihar N Jambusaria, President, ICAI made presentations on different issues being faced on New Income Tax e-filing portal. The officials from CBDT and Infosys were very receptive about the issues being conveyed by ICAI. They assured that the issues will be taken care of and shall be resolved at the earliest," it added.