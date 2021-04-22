FM directs IRDA to resolve issues regarding cashless claims of COVID patients

After several covid-19 patients were denied cashless health insurance claims by hospitals and insurance companies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday directed the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to resolve the problem at the earliest.

“Reports are being received of some hospitals denying cashless insurance. Spoken to Chairman, IRDAI Shri SC Khuntia to act immediately. In March’20 Covid included as a part of comprehensive health insurance. Cashless available at networked or even temporary hospitals," Sitharaman said in a tweet.

“As on 20/4/21, over 9 lakh Covid related claims have been settled by insurance companies for ₹8642 Cr. Even tele-consultations can be covered. IRDAI shall direct companies to prioritise authorisations and settlements of Covid cases, the finance minister said in another tweet.

In last one month as the daily covid-19 case count reached the level of 3 lakhs per day, the insurance claims in parallel also have gone up manifold. The insurance companies claimed that they are though bearing monitory losses but settling the most “genuine" claims. The Public Grievance cell of the government pertaining to health insurance claims has been receiving several complaints regarding denial of health insurance claims.

“Earlier out of the total claims, around 20 to 30% health claims were of covid-19 patients. But after this second wave hit the country around 50% claims are coming from covid-19 patients. The situation is worrisome and uncomfortable for the company. We are running into huge losses but we are still trying to settle maximum number of genuine claims coming from covid-19 patients," Dr S Prakash, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance, told Mint.

Similarly, Priya Deshmukh Gilbile, Chief Operating Officer at ManipalCigna Health Insurance Co Ltd said that with a huge surge in Covid-19 cases the company would like to assure its policyholders that it is committed to prioritise the assessment of claims related to the treatment of covid-19 and will be claimable to the full extent of the coverage available under their health insurance plans as per the terms and conditions of the policy contract, Gilbile told Mint.

“Our team is also continuously connected with all our customers through digital mediums to resolve queries related to claims. For cashless claim services and for all emergency hospitalizations, our policyholders can get in touch with the hospital TPA desk to initiate the cashless process. Our e-Cashless facility allows customers to raise a cashless request for planned hospitalization," she said.

Another issue crept in after amid reports of overcharging by private hospitals for covid-19 treatment, in June 2020, the centre capped the treatment prices to prevent patients from harassment. The treatment for isolation beds is currently within ₹8,000 to ₹10,000. For ICU unites without ventilators, the charges were fixed between ₹13,000 to ₹15,000. For ICU with ventilators, a bed costs between ₹15,000 to ₹18,000. All the charges include PPE costs.

“Certain insurance companies have been seeking parity in pricing for healthcare services as applicable to self-paying individuals in Delhi because the government order specified the treatment costs chargeable to covid-19 patients," said Girdhar J. Gyani, director general, Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI). “We have constantly been working with IRDA and General Insurance Council with motto to take care of insured patients. Occasional problems came when some insurance companies started reimbursing at government rates as against built in the agreement between patient and insurance companies. We have created patient redressal help line to have any complaints from patients," he said. Gyani confirmed that several patients have had harrowing times while seeking treatment in private hospitals and eventually ending up paying themselves post denial of claims. The helpline too is receiving several similar calls.

In response to the Finance Minister's directive, the IRDAI in a press statement admitted that there are some reports that some hospitals are not granting cashless facility for treatment of Covid-19 despite policyholders being entitled for the cashless treatment under their Policy.

"It is clarified that where insurers have an arrangement with the hospitals for providing cashless facility, such network hospitals are obligated to provide cashless treatment for all treatments including treatment for covid-19," the IRDAI statement said.

All the Network Providers (hospitals) who have signed Service Level Agreements (SLA) with general and health insurers have to mandatorily provide cashless facility for any treatment to the policyholders including Covid-19 treatment in accordance with agreed provisions of SLA and terms and conditions of policy contract.

Therefore all policyholders that are entitled to cashless facility at all such network providers (hospital) with whom the Insurance company/TPA has entered into an agreement shall avail the benefit of cashless treatment, the IRDAI said.

In the event of denial of cashless facility at any such enlisted network providers (hospitals) the aggrieved policyholders may send a complaint to the concerned insurance company, the IRDAI said adding that insurance companies have also been directed to ensure smooth availability of cashless facility with all the network providers (hospitals) empaneled with them by actively interacting with the hospitals.

