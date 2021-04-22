FM directs IRDA to resolve issues regarding cashless claims of COVID patients

“Certain insurance companies have been seeking parity in pricing for healthcare services as applicable to self-paying individuals in Delhi because the government order specified the treatment costs chargeable to covid-19 patients," said Girdhar J. Gyani, director general, Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI). “We have constantly been working with IRDA and General Insurance Council with motto to take care of insured patients. Occasional problems came when some insurance companies started reimbursing at government rates as against built in the agreement between patient and insurance companies. We have created patient redressal help line to have any complaints from patients," he said. Gyani confirmed that several patients have had harrowing times while seeking treatment in private hospitals and eventually ending up paying themselves post denial of claims. The helpline too is receiving several similar calls.