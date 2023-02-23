FM discusses preparedness for pandemic-like shocks, crypto regulation with counterparts ahead of key G20 meet

Sitharaman exchanged views on G20 finance track priorities under India's presidency with the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. "The two leaders discussed their perspectives on strengthening multilateral development banks, global debt vulnerabilities, crypto assets, and health, besides the Just Energy Transition Partnership and possible takeaways for the two sides. Both sides agreed that lessons learnt from the covid pandemic should not be lost sight of and there is a need for enhancing preparedness for future pandemic type shocks," the ministry said.