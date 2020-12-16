FM: Govt will continue to invest in infra

“As of 20 November, ₹9.05 trillion has been borrowed from the market, so that expenditure does not suffer. That is 68% more than last year. Recognizing that this is an unusual year, our borrowing has been kept at levels at which we can put the money back in projects, capital expenditure so that the money goes back to the ground," Sitharaman said, adding she has been meeting secretaries of other departments and top executives of state-run firms to ensure the pace of spending is unaffected by the pandemic.